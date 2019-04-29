Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $2,219,188.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $7,315,494.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $28,000,343 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

