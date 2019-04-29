Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the period. Empire State Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,961,000 after purchasing an additional 550,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,961,000 after purchasing an additional 550,352 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,251,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 137,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,954,000 after purchasing an additional 492,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,097,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. 16,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,599. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/real-estate-management-services-llc-cuts-position-in-empire-state-realty-trust-inc-esrt.html.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.