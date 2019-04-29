RBC Bearings (ROLL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

ROLL stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 6.44. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $111.61 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $315,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,250. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $23,592,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

