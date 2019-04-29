Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,952 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,776,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 420,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

