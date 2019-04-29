Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Frontdoor (FTDR)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,584,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.