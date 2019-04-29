Ray G. Young Acquires 6,000 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CFO Ray G. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $43.26. 4,327,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 65.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

