Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.47.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

In other news, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $66,228.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,495. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

WARNING: “Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/ranger-energy-services-rngr-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.