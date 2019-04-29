Range Resources (RRC) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Range Resources to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.51.

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. Range Resources’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,518.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

