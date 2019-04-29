Quest Diagnostics (DGX) PT Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NYSE DGX opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $152.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $702,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $129,613.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

