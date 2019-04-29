Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 19,449 Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 6,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,917,000 after acquiring an additional 650,344 shares during the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. 3,033,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,926. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

