Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enbridge news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

