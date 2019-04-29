Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Issued By William Blair

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BURL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $173.86 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.76, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $3,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,681,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,613,585. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

