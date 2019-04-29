Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.36%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.67 to $58.67 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

NYSE WRB opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $60.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.