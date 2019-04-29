Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Lowered by William Blair

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,228,000 after buying an additional 2,227,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $627,109,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,097,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,163,000 after buying an additional 455,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,734,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,532,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $3,547,632. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

