Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Lifted by Analyst (GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of GNTX opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $468.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 23.45%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and have sold 29,686 shares worth $631,983. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

