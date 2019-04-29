Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. (LKQ) Issued By Northcoast Research

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

LKQ stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LKQ has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,938,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,070,000 after purchasing an additional 181,633 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 538,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 26.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,075,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,738 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

