Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

GASS stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.04 million, a PE ratio of 354.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon acquired 422,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $203,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 611,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,337.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.