PureVidz (VIDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $26,254.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $26,254.00 and $26.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PureVidz has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

