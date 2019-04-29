Publica (PBL) Price Hits $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Publica has a total market capitalization of $348,530.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Publica token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Publica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00428568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.01021309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00177545 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001394 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official website is publica.io . The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio . Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

