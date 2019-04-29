Public Storage (PSA) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 116.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 830.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $4,093,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $230.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

PSA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.13. 6,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,911. Public Storage has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

