Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 51,749 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.41.

KHC opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

