Provident Financial (PFG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 753 ($9.84) to GBX 664 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Provident Financial to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 426 ($5.57) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.50 ($8.60).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 504.20 ($6.59) on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 482.10 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Ken Mullen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75), for a total transaction of £4,744 ($6,198.88).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

