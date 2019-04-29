Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Sold by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Progressive were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

PGR stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $77.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 18,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $1,198,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,340.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,701.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,100 shares of company stock worth $6,287,165. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

