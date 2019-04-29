Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,550,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,163.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,021,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,640,196. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/probity-advisors-inc-raises-stake-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.