ProAssurance (PRA) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their hold rating on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We expected 10.8 percentage points of favorable development, or $0.32/share after tax. Excluding the difference in reserve development, normalized EPS missed by only $0.05/share, mostly due to lower equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and weaker “other” income. Normalized underwriting results were actually better-than-expected – both the current accident year loss ratio (81.7%) and the expense ratio (29.5%) were better than we projected.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PRA opened at $35.71 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.62.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $268.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,494,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 1,238,071.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 396,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 396,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in ProAssurance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,642,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,174,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

