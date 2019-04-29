Private Capital Group LLC Sells 249 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 151.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 106,259 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.78.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

