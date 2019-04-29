Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Hits $6.29 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00004337 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $110,221.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 27,419,860 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

