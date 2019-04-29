PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Position Cut by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,246,000 after purchasing an additional 643,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,628,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,955 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

