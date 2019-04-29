Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

