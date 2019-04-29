Planet Fitness (PLNT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.22 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $6,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $938,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,291 shares of company stock worth $29,813,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

