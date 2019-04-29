Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 130.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $23.92 on Monday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.61. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

WARNING: “Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/plains-gp-holdings-lp-pagp-declares-dividend-increase-0-36-per-share.html.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.