Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 130.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plains GP to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.
Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $23.92 on Monday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
