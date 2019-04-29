PIVX Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. PIVX has a market cap of $34.34 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00011601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Graviex. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Crex24, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bisq, Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade, Coinbe and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

