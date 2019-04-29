Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target to $140.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.30.

MSFT stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,580,433,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,830,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

