Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY19 guidance at $1.74-$1.80 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDM stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

