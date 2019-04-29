Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 513.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 256.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,945 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $3,818,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.3% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/phillips-66-psx-shares-bought-by-legacy-bridge-llc.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.