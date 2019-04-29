Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 67.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

