Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Kellogg (K)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 916.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,843 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 1.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,277.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,658,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,589,000 after buying an additional 2,465,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $131,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,469 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $5,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,672,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Kellogg (K)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/peregrine-asset-advisers-inc-has-2-92-million-position-in-kellogg-k.html.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.