PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stake Lowered by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 35,193.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $118,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

