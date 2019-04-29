Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Toro Co (TTC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,238,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,153,000 after buying an additional 173,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after buying an additional 87,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,096.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $132,589.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,617.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.75. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.05 million. Toro had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

