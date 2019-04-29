Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $680,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

