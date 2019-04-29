Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on A & J Mucklow Group P L C (MKLW)

Stock analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:MKLW) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “add” rating and a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:MKLW opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.22) on Monday. A & J Mucklow Group P L C has a 52 week low of GBX 477 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 574 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.18.

In other news, insider David Wooldridge bought 3,990 shares of A & J Mucklow Group P L C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,989.90 ($26,120.34).

A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a long established Midlands based property company focusing on the long term ownership and development of industrial and commercial property. Mucklow was founded in 1933 and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1962. The company has always maintained an excellent reputation for providing a quality product and service to it's customers.

