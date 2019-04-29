Paypal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.09.

Paypal stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,521.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

