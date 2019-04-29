Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $95.34 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $152.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $702,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,759. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

