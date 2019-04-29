Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $500,000 Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $504,826,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8,562.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $346,418,000 after acquiring an additional 855,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after acquiring an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after acquiring an additional 486,443 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

EOG opened at $97.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

