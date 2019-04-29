Parkgene (GENE) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 86.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $233,188.00 and approximately $3,901.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00415895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.01007514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00179812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001382 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

