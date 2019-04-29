Pareto Securities Upgrades AstraZeneca (AZN) to Hold

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

