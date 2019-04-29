P H Glatfelter (GLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of P H Glatfelter from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

