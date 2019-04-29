Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,625,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,147,000. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,096,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,568,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

