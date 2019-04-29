Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

