Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,766,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,225,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,873,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,526,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,503,225,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

MDT stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

